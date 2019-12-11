Officer of the Year

Detective Sergeant Heath Owen was awarded Officer of the Year and presented a plaque by Mayor Andy Arnold.  

 Mary Catherine O'Bryant

The City of LaFayette City Council met on Monday Dec. 9 and gave out several awards some of which are given out annually. 

LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold presented a plaque for Officer of the Year to Detective Sergeant Heath Owen.  

Every year the LaFayette police department nominates someone for Officer of the Year based on their job performance. 

“Heath Owen is being honored for his service to the department and for his service to the citizens,” Mayor Andy Arnold said. 

“He has had a spectacular year,” Chief of Police Bengie Clift said. 

Mary Catherine O'Bryant is a reporter for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

