The City of LaFayette City Council met on Monday Dec. 9 and gave out several awards some of which are given out annually.
LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold presented a plaque for Officer of the Year to Detective Sergeant Heath Owen.
Every year the LaFayette police department nominates someone for Officer of the Year based on their job performance.
“Heath Owen is being honored for his service to the department and for his service to the citizens,” Mayor Andy Arnold said.
“He has had a spectacular year,” Chief of Police Bengie Clift said.