With a projected $265,000 positive in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, city officials are considering using around $150,000 to support two different salary increases for employees.
City officials and council members discussed the Fiscal Year 2020 operating budget and capital plan during a work session following Monday’s council meeting. A public hearing on the budget and capital plan is set for May 13 at 7 p.m., during the regular scheduled council meeting on that day.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson projected revenues are at $15.1 million, and with the estimated expenses, the city will be left with around a $265,000 positive. And the idea is to use some of these funds for salary increases.
One of the two salary components being considered is a 1.5 percent salary increase for city employees. The second salary component concerns boosting the pay of the lowest-paid employees who have been with the city for years.
In speaking about the second salary component, Peterson shared an example of a worker at Fields Ferry Golf Course who has been there for more than two decades, and is considered one of the best workers there. However, his hourly wage is still at $13, he added.
“We can help get these people to a living wage,” Peterson said of workers who have been with the city five, 10 and even 15 years or more without seeing a pay increase. “It sends the right message.”
Prior to the work session, buy tying into the budget discussion later on, Peterson shared the general government cash report with council members during the regular meeting. In one of the best positions he said he has seen the city in many years, there is $5.385 million in total operating revenues. He added this would prove to beneficial for upcoming capital projects.
“With our cash position now, I think we can make some things work,” Peterson said during the budget work session. “I feel pretty good about it.”
From general cash reserves, the city will look to continue updating the police department’s fleet for $814,000 — the city spent around $100,000 on these updates last year and will look to split the remaining cost over two years at $308,000 each year — as well as paying $425,000 for a new fire truck.
The city is planning on reserving SPLOST — the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax — funds for the construction of a new police station on McDaniel Station Road, project to cost $3.6 million, and remodeling the recreation department’s general maintenance building, estimated at $500,000.
Also, SPLOST funds are being planned for use on Phase 2 of the Peters Street project. The joint city-county project has $3 million reserved for Phase 2, which is expected to cover Peters Street from Richardson Road and hopefully to Erwin Street, Peterson said. The project includes sidewalk, curb and gutter improvements, and specifically for Erwin Street, Phase 2 means doing away with the “skews” as it meets Peters Street, to make it straight as it intersects.
With the city’s financial position, it is not looking to increase the current millage rate, rather opting to keep it at 2.48 mills, Peterson said.
Like Peterson did during the regular meeting, Utilities Director Larry Vickery shared a positive cash report. He said total operating revenue was at $4.818 million and total savings and reserves were at $7.992 million. He added during the work session that there is no loaned money in the utilities budget.
One of the highlights of the utilities budget was Vickery speaking to the success of the 3 percent increase to water and sewer rates per 1,000 gallons, which have created dedicated funds for special projects, namely more than $2 million for a sewer main extension along U.S. 41 South. With these funds generated specifically from the rate increase, the city is looking at opening up 750 acres for industrial development from the sewer expansion.
“That’s unheard of in the business we’re in,” Vickery said. “These are funds put in place for major projects.”
Vickery also said the 14 percent increase to water and sewer rates outside the city in the Calhoun Utility Rate Resolution has generated funds for the $1.24 million project in Ranger to build a new water tank and add 12-foot lines. This will support the construction of a new $40 million Pilgrim’s Pride feed mill on U.S. 411 in Ranger.