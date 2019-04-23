City and county elected officials have approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Dews Pond LLC concerning the construction of a Food City supermarket at the intersection of Dews Pond Road and Lovers Lane Road.
The agreement includes an $11 million investment by the Development of Authority of Gordon County in the form of industrial revenue bonds to Dews Pond LLC, which is an “entity created by the developer working with Food City out of Tennessee,” according to a memo from attorney William Thompson to city and county officials. It also comes with a five-year graded tax abatement schedule, in which the company will pay no local taxes the first two years, 50 percent the next two years and 75 percent the final year, according to the agreement.
Kathy Johnson, the president of the Development Authority, said typically the authority only focuses on industrial development, but this will be its first commercial project. In moving forward with the project, the Development Authority laid out a specific set of criteria that must be met to be eligible for financing through the authority, she explained. These requirements included job creation, wages and infrastructure. The project is expected to create a total of 160 jobs — 50 of them full-time — and include at least $500,000 in infrastructure improvements.
In addition to the construction of Food City, the project also will bring a fuel center and two outparcels for potential commercial development. The supermarket chain originates from Tennessee and has expanded into Virginia and West Virginia, while recently making moves into Georgia.
Johnson said several months ago the developer working with Food City came to the Development Authority inquiring about possible locations. Over the time since, the authority has worked with the developer to provide them with a community profile, which is used to “substantiate” the construction of a business in a particular area, she continued. Essentially it comes down to the inquiring company trying to determine whether the demographic data of particular area match up with their business, she added.
”They wanted it right there,” Johnson said of the planned location.
The community profile looks at population around a site, how many people work and live in the area, income levels, the type and size of households, spending habits, among other data points all to answer the question of: “What potential customers they would have?”
“We do this more than once a week,” Johnson said of providing community profiles to inquiring companies.
A groundbreaking for Food City is scheduled for May 16 at 10 a.m.
“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with Food City, it’s an opportunity to have a new business and a new Chamber member,” Johnson said.