The City Council approved two revolving loan requests, providing an avenue for local businesses to continue developing, as well as amending the revolving loan fund interest rate.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer also proclaimed April to be Autism Awareness Month, and welcomed students of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Adult and Youth Leadership programs.
During Monday’s meeting, the council considered the applications of Andrew Tierce and Jason Everts for revolving loans.
Tierce applied for $140,000 for his new brewery downtown, a new business that has recently been under construction on 118 S. Park Ave. Tierce requested the amount on a 15-year term with a 2 percent interest rate, which was approved. The loan will finance the remainder of construction and help pay for equipment, lighting, sound and start-up capital. Seven new jobs will be created with the addition of this business to the city.
Everts applied for $80,000 in a revolving loan for a remodeling project on an existing building located at 201, 205 and 207 Piedmont St. and 204 O’Calligan St. This development would create and/or retain six jobs. Everts has already put $20,000 into the project and requested for a 15-year term at a 2 percent interest rate. Everts’ application was also approved by the council.
Directly following the approval of both revolving loans, the council considered a recommendation from the Revolving Loan Commission to amend the current interest rate from the 2 percent fixed rate to half of the current Wall Street Journal prime rate, with a minimum of 2 percent.
Since the current Wall Street Journal prime rate is 5.5 percent, starting with the next revolving loan application to the city, the interest rate will be 2.75 percent, which Palmer said is still fairly low.
In addition, Palmer recognized several groups that attended Monday’s meeting. Palmer introduced a proclamation that declared April to be Autism Awareness Month, allowing Barry Blevins, a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, to say a few words.
“This is something that impacts my life, as my son is on the spectrum,” Blevins said, who serves on the board of the Calhoun Autism Network with his wife, Holly, and Calhoun Middle School teacher Justin Lindsey. “We appreciate this being recognized.”
Students on the spectrum, parents and families were present at the meeting in support of those in the Calhoun-Gordon County community who are affected by autism.
Members from both the youth and adult leadership programs, which are sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, were also in attendance at the meeting. Palmer noted that this was the thirty-first class of adults to go through the program, which has over 700 alumni.
The two leadership programs, for both adults and high school seniors, offer interested locals opportunities to learn more about their community, local government and the many agencies provided in Gordon County.
For a majority of their sessions, adult programs remain separate from the youth. Yet on special occasions, such as Monday’s meeting and the approaching community resource sessions, both groups partner together to learn collectively.
In other city news, Calhoun Utilities proposed a consideration of revisions to the 2018 Development Policies and Specifications for Water and Sanitary Sewer. Jerry Crawford, director of water and wastewater, said the changes only included minor updates. Revisions were approved by the council.
Also accepted was a request of the Calhoun Fire Department to surplus equipment to be sold, including machines, pressure ventilators, exhaust fans and power generators.