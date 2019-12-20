Christmas Eve
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway, would like to invite everyone to join us for our Candlelight Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road NE, Armuchee, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., will have Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. with candlelight, carols & Communion in our Historic Sanctuary.
Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, will hold a Christmas Eve Candle Light/Communion Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to attend.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road, Lindale, invites the community to a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The Reverend Camille Josey will deliver the message.
St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash Street, will meet Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. with a nursery provided.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad Street, will hold their Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. (includes Childrens' Pageant), 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. in Spanish, and 11 p.m. The Annual Christmas Concert by the Parish Choir will be on Dec. 24 at 10 p.m.; the public is invited.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, will have a Special Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 in the sanctuary.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 706-234-6214, email wrumc@bellsouth.net or visit westromeumc.org.
Christmas Day
St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash Street, will meet Christmas Day at 10 a.m. with no nursery provided.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad Street, will hold their Christmas Day Masses at 10 a.m. in English and at Noon in Spanish.
New Years Eve
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street, will have Watch Night Services on Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 10:30 p.m. Join us as we bring in the new year with song, testimony, and praise.
Holsey Sinai CME Church, 1233 Martin Luther King Blvd., will host their annual watch night program on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Breakfast will be served at 9 p.m. followed by the Worship Service at 10 p.m.
Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Avenue, will hold our annual Watch Night Service on New Year's Eve, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m to midnight.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a New Year's Eve Dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $15 per person. Attire is dressy. Bring an appetizer and/or dessert to share. Ham, turkey breast, rolls, condiments and soda will be provided. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
New Years Day
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is holding a First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road. Cost is $5 for the interactive 2-mile hike along the Coosa River and the Coosa River Nature Preserve that wraps up with hot chocolate in the Trading Post. Call 706-291-0785 for details.