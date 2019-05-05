Chris Butler has been working in Rome long enough now that he calls himself a local. The Chattooga County native is the director of corporate health for Floyd Medical Center.
Like so many others who are featured in this year’s 20-under-40 edition of Rome Life Magazine, Butler’s job is all about developing relationships and he loves the idea that his role is helps make people live a healthier lifestyle.
“It allows me to do what I like to do, not be stuck in an office, it’s out communicating to people, educating people, building relationships and once you build those relationships it’s meeting the needs of customers,” he says. “It’s a need that is driven by healthcare which requires you to be in the hospital, or the ER but may be something that prevents you from needing that level of care.”
Butler says social networking is critical to gaining loyalty from customers.
He has been with Floyd Medical Center for 15 years as a discharge planner and moved up through on-the-job training and going back to school to get his Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
“I went up there on a wrestling scholarship out of high school,” he says.
Butler says he hopes to make a long career at Floyd Medical Center and looks forward to professional growth and new opportunities.
When he’s not spending time in the community or at home with his wife and girls, Charlee, who is soon to be 10, Reese who is 8 and Alex who is soon to be 5, Chris serves as the “community” wrestling coach at Darlington School. He’s particularly proud of the strong showing several of the grapplers from Darlington have made in state competition over the last several years.