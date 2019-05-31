Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare programs covered 20,000 fewer children at the end of 2018 than the year before, a new report says.
That 1.6 percent drop is less than an overall 2.2 percent decline in enrollment nationally, according to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.
The report, released Thursday, May 30, said that nationally, about 828,000 fewer children were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which in Georgia is called PeachCare for Kids.
Not every child cited in the statistics is now necessarily without coverage. With unemployment low, many less affluent people have been able to find work. So some children may have moved to private insurance as their family income increased beyond the eligibility limits for the two government programs.