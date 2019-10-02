The Children’s Advocacy Center wants area communities to know they are there to help needy children in the area and local community events and fundraisers are one of the ways to help educate the public.
The Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit advocacy center that provides services for sexually abused, physically abused and neglected children.
The center conducts forensic interviews and forensic medical exams for the purposes of prosecution and also provides mental health services for the child survivor.
The Third annual Jayhawk Music & Arts Festival raised money for the Children’s Advocacy Center on September 27-28 at Pigeon Mountain Grill in Chickamauga.
“A lot of people don't know what the Children’s Advocacy Center is or what we do and being at fundraisers like the Jayhawk Festival allows us the opportunity to tell people about what we do and what we are about.” Assistant Director Anthony Dye said.
Fundraisers like the Jayhawk Festival bring a lot of recognition, Dye said.
“Every time Jayhawk Festival organizer Victor Burgess announces a band, he announces the Children’s Advocacy Center and puts our website out there.” Executive Director Aleks Jagiella-Litts said.
History
The center started in 1997 and opened its doors in 1998 providing services to the entire Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit with ten staff members and two interns. It serves four counties—Chattooga, Catoosa, Walker and Dade.
Their main office is located in Fort Oglethorpe with satellite offices in both Summerville and Trenton.
A new mental health suite was just opened in Fort Oglethorpe near what use to be the old Hutchinson Hospital.
The Jayhawk Festival raised 1,000 dollars for the Children’s Advocacy Center at their third annual event. All money raised will be put towards the center’s 4th Annual Child Abuse Conference event on October 28 at the Colonnade in Ringgold.
The center will be providing community mental health education and training for law enforcement in the area of child abuse. The center receives most of their referrals from law enforcement and the Department of Family and Children’s Services and their services are free
to the families. “We want the community to know that we are here if they need us,” Dye said. “We don't turn anyone away.”
For more information on the Children’s Advocacy Center, please visit www.caclmjc.com.