The annual Chieftains/Major Ridge Home Low-Country Boil and Barbecue will move from the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill to the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Friday, August 9.
Supporters of the Ridge home will have an opportunity to participate in both live and silent auctions to generate revenue for the museum, however this year, the silent auction will be handled differently.
Guests will purchase tickets for the various gifts and then tickets will be drawn to determine the recipient.
Live auction items include an Atlanta United soccer suite package at Mercedes Benz Stadium, which includes 26 tickets to see the Five Stripes vs. New York on August 11. The winning bidder will get five parking passes and complimentary food and beverages.
Another sports package that will be auctioned includes four passes for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway next March. Those passes include pit access all weekend.
Tickets for the Low Country Boil are $80 for individuals with a table for eight going for $640. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible. Contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or check online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org for tickets.
Registration now open for preservation conference in Rome
Registration has opened for the 2019 Statewide Historic Preservation Conference which will be held in Rome September 18th through the 20th.
The conference will feature a variety of sessions, tours, and workshops. The final agenda for the conference is still being finalized, however Brittany Griffin, one of the members of the planning staff in Rome is able to discuss the general nature of the topics that will be covered at the conference.
The Georgia Alliance of Preservation Commissions is offering four non-student conference scholarships this year.
Applications are available on the GAPC website at georgiahpcs.org and a link to the application is available on the HPD website at georgiashpo.org/conferences.
Scholarship applications are due to Janet Joiner by email at janet.joiner@cityofvienna.org by August 16th at 5 p.m.
The GAPC will also offer four scholarships specifically for the Historic Preservation Commission Training. which will be held in conjunction with the conference. Awards of these scholarships will be given on a competitive basis to Historic Preservation Commission members and/or staff who are current members of GAPC.
Applications are available at the same websites and due by the August 16 date.
Garden Lakes adds bilingual realtor
Marlem "Nataly" Gonzalez-Ramirez has joined Garden Lakes Realty as a license real estate agent and and realtor.
Gonzalez-Ramirez is a native of Mexico City, but was raised in California before moving back to Mexico at the age of ten where she completed her schooling with honors. She returned to the United States after high school where she reconnected with a childhood friends, originally from Rome, who is now her husband. The couple moved to Rome in 2011.
She studied at Dalton College where she was introduced to classes involving real estate, then decided to make that her career to put herself in a position of helping others obtain the "American Dream" of home ownership.
She is a member of the national Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Greater Rome Board of Realtors and is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Gonzalez-Ramirez and her husband have three small children who are seven, three and 18 months old.