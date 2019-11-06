KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league’s MVP could be back for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.
Mahomes has been out since dislocating his kneecap in a game against Denver on Oct. 17. He has yet to miss a practice but was ruled out for the Chiefs’ game against Green Bay, then was questionable last week against Minnesota before he was declared inactive on game day.
The Chiefs (6-3) have gone 2-1 with Moore at the helm, including the game he finished in Denver, which has allowed them to maintain their lead in the AFC West and keep pace in the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. That stretch also has taken some of the pressure off the Chiefs to rush Mahomes back to the field before he’s ready.
After the trip to Tennessee, the Chiefs head to Mexico City to face the Chargers before getting a long-awaited bye. The field conditions were so disastrous at Azteca Stadium last year that the Chiefs’ scheduled game there was relocated at the last minute, and despite a new surface and NFL assurances, the Chiefs may not want to press their luck with Mahomes there.
► Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Frisco police Sgt. Evan Mattei said Ross was arrested Wednesday morning. He did not provide further details. The department did not respond immediately to a public information request.
The 26-year-old Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games in a backup role last season, recording 14 tackles and one sack. Ross joined the Cowboys off Kansas City’s practice squad in 2017.
Major League Baseball
Strasburg, Soto share playoff MVP from New York writersNEW YORK — Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto were selected as joint winners of the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
They will be honored at the chapter’s 97th annual dinner on Jan. 25 in Manhattan.
Mets rookie Pete Alonso was named recipient of the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town award and the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy award on Wednesday. The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu was selected New York player of the year.
Mets broadcaster Ron Darling, who returned to the TV booth in June following treatment for thyroid cancer, will receive the Arthur and Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart award. Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster John Sterling, whose streak ended in July after 30 years and 5,060 consecutive regular season and postseason games, will get the Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up award.
Recently retired Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was voted the William J. Slocum and Jack Lang award winner for Long and Meritorious Service.
Women’s Basketball
UConn to play exhibition game with U.S. national teamSTORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball team announced it will play an exhibition in January against the U.S. women’s national team.
Coach Geno Auriemma said it is a great opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. The U.S. team is playing various exhibitions against college teams ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The game on Jan. 27 will be held at the XL Center in Hartford. Auriemma was the U.S. national coach when the teams won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
It’s the third exhibition between a U.S. national team and the Huskies. The national team won in 1995 and 2007.
The fifth-ranked Huskies open the regular season on Sunday when they host Cal at Gampel Pavilion.