The Chickamauga Board of Education met on Monday, Jan.13 to recognize Clint Royal, a Gordon Lee High School student who achieved the status of Eagle Scout this past Fall.
“Not many people attain the rank of Eagle Scout,” Chickamauga School Superintendent, Melody Day said. “It’s quite an accomplishment.”
Royal was able to reach the rank of Eagle Scout by completing a community service project at the Chickamauga Senior Center where he designed and constructed a storage facility for their use.
The student was also able to maintain a 4.0 GPA all the while working 40 hrs a week.
Royal intends to stay local by attending Dalton State College in the fall where he plans to study either accounting or finance.