Melody Day continued to serve her usual role at the April 8 board meeting of Chickamauga City Schools.
It was expected that the board would have discussed and come to a decision about Day's future as school superintendent, but they did not. Chairman Corky Jewell declined to comment, except to say that they were still gathering information.
Upon being asked if the board was facing future litigation, as well as when the board will come to a decision, questioned officials have all declined to comment. This includes Day, as the Georgia Professional Standards Commission is investigating a possible violation.
On Dec. 2, 2018, a police report was filed that accused Day of theft from Belk in Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tenn. Day allegedly went into the dressing room with several items of clothing, some on sale and some that were marked at full price, and swapped the tags on these items.
The police were called, and Day was cited for theft under $1,000.
At the time, the school board chose to keep her in position as the superintendent under the assumption of innocence until proven guilty.
On March 8, 2019, Day appeared at the Hamilton County (Tenn.) General Sessions Court, and under the advice of her attorney, she pleaded “no contest.” A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt. She was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $525.50, to stay out of Belk stores, and to seek counseling.
The following Monday, March 11, the school board held its monthly meeting and, after an executive session, issued a prepared statement, saying that decisions were yet to be made.
The next meeting of the Board of Chickamauga City Schools is set for May 13 at 5:30 PM in the board meeting room of the central office.