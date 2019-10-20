Chickamauga Planning Commission approves zoning for future Wendy’s Restaurant

The Chickamauga Planning Commission approved zoning for Wendy’s Restaurant on Thursday, October 17 at the regularly scheduled meeting.
The proposal was approved and will be brought up for approval at the next Chickamauga City Council on November 4.
In March, the planning commission decided the potential complex would need a zoning variance, because it falls outside of the specified zoning use for that area.
If approved by the council, Wendy’s will be located at 12706 North Highway 27—across from McDonalds—and will be part of a 12,000 square foot retail complex with three available spaces for possible future businesses.
If approved for recommendation, there will be 30 full time and part time available positions, Wendy’s Zach DeBord, President of Wen Choo Choo Inc., said.