The Chickamauga Planning Commission met on Thursday, October 17, to consider zoning for the Tennessee Valley Credit Union.
The planning commission also examined the bank’s choice of exterior materials for the bank.
The Tennessee Valley Credit Union would potentially be located across from the Food Lion in Chickamauga at the curve in front of Covenant Life Church.
The location was approved for recommendation and will soon go before the Chickamauga City Council.
Pat Neuhoff, of Neuhoff-Taylor Architects, approached the planning commission with examples of the exterior to be considered for the bank.
The exterior presented was a combination of metal and stone.
Council Members Harry Kythas and Jeff McDaniel voted against the exterior design for the new bank.
After the rejection, a stone and brick siding was brought up as a second example.
This was approved to go before the city council which will take place on November 4.