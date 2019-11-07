Wendy’s and the Tennessee Valley Credit Union will begin Construction in Chickamauga now that both businesses have been approved by the Chickamauga City Council.
Construction was approved on Monday, Nov. 4.
“I’m excited about these projects. They both add value to our town, for our citizens, visitors and business owners,” council member Lee Miller said.
The council approved the Wendy’s in unanimous agreement for zoning by the Planning Commission on Oct.17.
The Wendy’s restaurant will be located at 12706 U.S. 27, across from McDonald's and will be part of a 12,00-square-foot retail complex with three available spaces for possible future businesses.
Tennessee Valley Credit Union’s zoning was approved and will be located on the curved property across from the Food Lion in front of Covenant Life Church.
The metal-and-wood combination exterior for the bank was rejected by the Planning Commission and then approved when a stone and brick siding was presented as an alternative.
The exterior was given final approval by the council in that it was deemed to be consistent with the exterior buildings of the Historic district.