Several motions were brought to the Mar. 4, 2019 meeting of the Chickamauga City Council.
The largest issue at hand was a request for a favorable recommendation by the Planning and Zoning board for a ten foot zoning front yard setback variance for a single family home on Hidden Hills Drive in Chickamauga. It is unclear to the public at this time whether or not the request was made by an individual or a contractor, but what this means is that said party was requesting that the zoning law requiring their home to be ten feet from the street be waived. While the council cited the specific law regarding this code, the request was approved.
Also approved at the meeting on Mar. 4 were the following
- An installation by Over and Under for a new three phase recloser priced at $12,500
- Replacement of the 2008 Sterling Bucket Truck, priced at $60,000
- Lift Station call boxes to notify all responsible staff of Lift Station of problems, priced at $10,000
- Replacement of compressors at the library, priced at $30,000
Put in simpler terms, the city will be installing a new recloser, which is the small circuit breaker we often see atop distribution poles (or ‘telephone poles’). They will also be replacing a construction vehicle and the compressors at the library, as well as installing call boxes at the lift station, which, by definition, contains pumps, valves, and electrical equipment necessary to move liquids (usually water, wastewater, or sewage) from low to high elevation.
City Council Meetings in Lafayette are held on the first Monday of every month and are open to the public. For more information, visit cityofchickamauga.org