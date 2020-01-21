The Board of Education in Chickamauga met on Monday, Jan.13 where D.A. Jewell and Grant Parrish learned that they would be keeping their titles as Chairman and Vice Chairman.
This board has several Standing Committees that are utilized to gather information for the complete board which in part keeps the whole board informed.
“These committees are empowered to meet with administrators to add better insight into the practices we have,” Chickamauga Board of Education Chairman, D.A. Jewell.
Three committees were formed composed of different members of the board.
The Personnel committee will be headed by Janet Landers with Davis Askew serving on the committee with her.
The Facilities committee will be chaired by David Askew with Grant Parrish to serve with him.
The Technology committee chairman will be Grant Parrish with Cindy Roberts serving with him.