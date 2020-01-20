When the Chickamauga Board of Education met on Jan.13 they recognized student Maya McCauley who was one of the 106 students selected to receive the Horatio Alger Scholarship.
McCauley applied and won the $25,000 scholarship that includes an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. where she will be recognized along other scholarship winners.
Horatio Alger Scholarship recipients demonstrate positivity, unwavering determination and discipline
The Horatio Alger Scholarship, named for Horatio Alger, Jr., was a successful author in the 19th and early 20th centuries whose 128 books inspired its readers to work hard and persevere through adversity despite circumstances.
The scholarship is awarded to students in all 50 states who have overcome great obstacles in their young lives.