Chickamauga is celebrating Christmas with several activities this month.
"The Grinch" will be shown on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Holland-Watson Veteran’s Memorial Park, near the heart of the downtown historic district on the corner of Crittenden Avenue and West 8th Street across from the ball fields. The event is free to the public; however, no smoking or pets will be allowed at the event.
The October Movies in the Park event was such a success that the city decided to hold another event for December.
“I think the movies down town will continue to get bigger and bigger,” Councilman Lee Miller said.
Christmas in the Streets will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-8 p.m. The event features shopping, music and family activities.
Pictures with Santa will take place in the depot at the visitor center at 6 p.m. before the parade which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Chickamauga City Council discussed the holiday happenings during its Dec. 2 meeting.