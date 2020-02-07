The Dan McNally Park, located 500 Cove Road in Chickamauga is nestled between a residential area and the Chickamauga Library.
The park which is run by the Chickamauga Recreation Association, otherwise known as (CRA) made some notable improvements as of late.
The CRA recently purchased a playground set near Field 2 and more recently brand new bleachers and batting cages.
The park has four fields and is currently holding player registration for Spring Sports for boys and girls in soccer, softball, baseball and tee ball.
The baseball and softball season will begin March 1st through the 28th with Preseason Tournaments. Some of these teams have fees and others are free to play.
The CRA hosts their annual “Battle of Chickamauga” softball and baseball tournaments in mid-April to early May.
Regular March 30th through May 28th is considered the Season where the softball teams participate in the Scenic City Softball League and the baseball teams participated in the Catoosa County Interleague.
June and July is the All Star/Summer Ball Season where theCRA typically has between 4-8 All Star/Summer Ball teams that participate in tournaments around the area.
The Tee Ball, aka Diaper League is for the 3yr old - 4yr old division. There are no scores and no outs are kept. The regular season for this group is mid-April and typically has 2 to 4 teams for this age with other local recreation departments such as Rock Spring, Ridgeland, and LFO participating.
The CRA is run by volunteers who rotate by season.
“The CRA is run by very dedicated people who do really hard work,” Chickamauga City Councilman, Lee Miller said. Miller acts as a liaison between the city and the recreation department.
Registration is available online at www.chickamaugarec.com as well as in person registration on Saturdays at Gordon Lee Middle School Gym during basketball games from 9am - 4pm in the lobby.
The City of LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department (LPRD) located at 638 South Main Street was established in 1964 and has made several upgrades to their park, facilities and programs as of late.
LPRD has been attempting to offer more outdoor recreation opportunities. Earlier this month, LPRD partnered with Pigeon Mtn Grotto—a local caving club—and led cavers to Pettyjohn’s Cave. This is the 3rdcaving trip the department has led with each trip maxing out in participants.
Another recent upgrade to one of the city’s greatest assets was at Queen City Lake. In 2018, the city installed a floating dock beside the boat ramp. With this addition, they have seen a lot more people fishing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming since the installation. There is also an annual Fish Rodeo and one on one fishing lessons offered to those interested.
“We definitely want to be more than just a ‘bat and ball’ recreation department,” LPRD Director Shattuck said.“Expanding on programming has been a goal of the department for the last 3 years.”
According to Shattuck, for the first time in 20 plus years the tennis courts were resurfaced to match the colors of the US Open Courts with a picture of the honey bee prominently displayed to honor the annual Honey Bee Festival that has become vastly popular in LaFayette.
Pickleball lines were also added to the courts. Pickle Ball is tennis played with a hard paddle and is quickly becoming widely popular Chattanooga, Dalton, Rome and Metro Atlanta. The sport is played closer to the net with less impact on the joints and has become very popular with the seniors in the community.
Not only is there is a Nature Trail that loops through the woods offering alternate routes for daily strollers, joggers and trail runners, there is also a Walk Track around the old playground which has recently been updated with new equipment.
GE Roper recently held a work day at the center where 70 workers showed up to help paint picnic tables, mulch the garden and pressure wash the sidewalks.
Four picnic shelters located throughout the park are available to rent for three hours at a time for $20.
The center also boasts a recently redone gym floor where basketball games, sock hops and formals are held. There is also a swimming pool where lessons are available during the summer and are taught by lifeguards and Daulton Ash.
A Pollinator Garden is planted seasonally to attract bees and is sponsored by the LaFayette Women’s Club. Last year the garden grew okra, cantaloupe, corn and eggplant. All food grown in the garden is donated to the local Care Mission to be distributed to those who need it the most.
Day Camp starts in June for boys and girls, ages 5 to12 and will be held the entire summer offering arts and crafts and swimming everyday and field trips.
LPRD partnered with the LaFayette High School Junior Council to choose paint colors, flooring and new designs for the Harrington Center to breathe new life into the interior.
The Recreation Center also holds several events throughout the year such as the Honey Bee Bike Ride which will be on May 30th offering four different rides to choose from. The 10 mile, 34 mile, 63 mile, and 100 mile race.
The Freedom Festival has between 40 and 50 vendors every year along with free swimming, an old timers baseball game, corn hole on the tennis courts, a Krystal eating contest and live music. The fireworks are sponsored by the City of LaFayette.
The annual Christmas Bazaar boasted up to 50 vendors last year with Santa making an appearance.
“The staff here has put in a lot of work on improving and expanding the programs being offered,” Shattuck said. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished in a short period of time and look forward to continue on that path.”
Spring Sports Registration will End February 15, 2020
Adult Volleyball Registration ends February 15, 2020
Day Camp Registration begins (spots are limited) March 2, 2020
Pool Opens May 24, 2020