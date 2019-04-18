Chick-fil-A plans to open its first company-owned distribution center in Cartersville in the summer of 2020.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the company's construction plans on Thursday. The center is expected to create 300 jobs.
“Today is an exciting day as we announce that Chick-fil-A – one of our state’s most successful companies and a hometown favorite – will create 300 brand-new jobs for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County,” said Kemp. “To be able to say that Georgia is now home to Chick-fil-A’s first ever company-owned distribution facility is a big win for us and highlights our world-class logistics infrastructure. I am thrilled that Chick-fil-A will also take advantage of our Quick Start program to provide workforce training for new hires.”
The distribution center will open initially as a pilot facility in the summer of 2019, serving as a learning lab while the full-scale permanent facility is being built. At a nearby site, the new, full-scale distribution center will open in the summer of 2020, with the capacity to serve up to 300 restaurants.
“We are thrilled to be opening our first distribution center right here in Georgia,” said Paul Trotti, executive director on the distribution project. “This investment will allow us to continue to innovate around Chick-fil-A restaurants’ unique needs so that we can better serve restaurant operators and team members, and ultimately our guests.”
There are more than 18,000 Chick-fil-A team members who currently serve customers in restaurants across the state. The new positions at the full-scale facility in Bartow County will include drivers, warehouse team members, leadership team members and administrative staff.
"On behalf of Cartersville and Bartow County, it is truly our pleasure to extend the many advantages that this community has to the success of this ‘first of its kind’ milestone with Chick-fil-A,” said Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. “We believe that collaboration is key to mutual success and are excited to be part of this partnership between Cartersville-Bartow County, Chick-fil-A and the State of Georgia."