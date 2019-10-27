The annual Chiaha Harvest Fair has come and gone – and the men who tend the cider pot are heading out too.
Brendan Beyer, who's handed out free cups of hot cider to fair-goers for the past 15 years, lives in Cary, North Carolina. His friend Walker Evans, roped in as a helper nine years ago, now makes his home in Chicago.
But the Rome natives said Sunday they'll always return.
"It was an unexpected tradition," Evans said with a laugh. "But it's not Chiaha without cider."
The Chiaha Cider Pot is maintained in memory of John, Gertie and Quincy Clemmons. The arts and crafts festival founder, Connie Conn, asked John to serve hot cider out of an iron kettle at the first fair in 1964. John and his wife, Gertie, kept up the custom for 20 years and their son, Quincy, carried on.
Beyer, whose mother is one of the festival organizers, said the role of keeper of the kettle fell to him when Quincy retired.
"It's just a fun thing," he said. "And it's also the main meeting place for everyone I've known in Rome."
The festival board is on its third kettle. Beyer said the first one was stolen and thrown into the river. It was recovered, but too rusty to use. That's when Ira and Libby Levy stepped up with an invitation to use their kettle during the fair.
"It was there for us when we needed it," Beyer said. "Then two or three years ago the festival board bought one. Now it stays with Chiaha."
The board buys the cider in bulk and the men sometimes add spices when they heat it over the open flames. It's the one thing fair-goers can count on, no matter the weather or the year: The warm smell of apples in the air.
"I've been coming to Chiaha all my life and I'll be doing this as long as I'm able," Beyer said. "Until the next generation comes along to take it over."
The two-day juried arts and crafts fair is in its 55th year. It's sponsored by the nonprofit Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts, which supports the arts and art education in Rome and Floyd County. Proceeds go toward mini-grants, scholarships and other guild activities.