Many people are not aware, says CHI Memorial Communications Specialist Karen Long, that there is a fully equipped, modern emergency room in Fort Oglethorpe, though they do know that CHI Memorial is now operating a hospital in the former Hutcheson facility on Gross Crescent Circle.
The emergency room is located in the same place it’s always been, says Long, but it has been upgraded and has new services available.
When patients arrive in the emergency room at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, they go through a triage process and are assessed based on how serious their conditions are. Patients who have minor problems are treated through the Fast Track service that helps them get in and out of the ER more quickly. Patients with serious problems, such as possible heart attack or stroke, are seen by doctors and nurses dedicated to higher risk patients.
The hospital, says Long, is equipped with high-tech imaging services so patients do not have to be sent somewhere else for things like x-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds or echocardiography. The hospital also has a lab.
The emergency room at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is open around the clock every day of the year; the Fast Track service is available each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Serious conditions often seen in the emergency room:
- Chest Pain
- Abdominal Pain
- Broken Bone
- Headache
- Laceration
- Infection
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fainting
Minor conditions often seen in the emergency room (and often eligible for Fast Track treatment):
- Allergic reactions and rashes
- Coughs and cold symptoms
- Cuts and lacerations
- Skin infections
- Mild nausea and vomiting
- Urinary tract infections
- Back and extremity pain
- Sprains, bruises and other injuries
Helpful information about the CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia emergency department
Location: 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Phone: 706-858-2000
Hours: Always Open
Fast Track/Quick Care Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Financial Assistance: 706-858-2357 or online at https://www.memorial.org/en/patients-and-visitors/financial-assistance-discount.html