Alexa Oesterle, owner of Cheyenne’s Boutique in downtown Calhoun, hopes to send customers home with a little holiday cheer this year after they shop the store’s Christmas open house event Nov. 23 and 24.
The store stocks women’s contemporary clothing and accessories with essential winter elements like snakeskin booties and on-trend cozy sweaters. Oesterle is entering her fifth year in business and opened the boutique after college in hopes of bringing her love of fashion to friends, family and members of the general public looking to keep their wardrobes updated.
“My mom and I decided to pursue our dream of opening a boutique,” she says. “Calhoun is my hometown, and it’s been my mom’s for over 30 years. We have grown a large customer base over the last 4 1/2 years, and we try to accommodate their likes and preferences as well as what we love.”
Oesterle says she hopes the coming year is a time of growth for the business.
“We hope to continue to grow our business and expand when and where we can,” she says.
Open house attendees will enjoy 20% off store-wide, and the first 15 customers each day will receive a free gift. Open house hours are Saturday from 10 a .m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oesterle says her shoppers’ experience is high on her list of priorities.
“We strive to have the best customer service and quality of clothes for an affordable price. I enjoy helping everyone find an outfit they can feel like their best self in,” she says. “At Cheyenne’s, we hope you leave in a better mood than when you arrived. We truly enjoy being in downtown Calhoun and serving you. Shopping local is so important for small businesses, and we appreciate each and every customer who shops with us and makes this dream possible.”
Cheyenne’s Boutique is located at 204 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, see the store’s Facebook page, Cheyenne’s Boutique.