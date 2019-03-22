Chieftains Museum Director Heather Shores offered Rome civic leaders insights into native American history that many members of the Rome Exchange Club apparently never realized were linked to Rome.
Shores said that Major Ridge was a veteran Cherokee leader who originally settled near Pine Log when he first came to the Coosa Valley.
At the age of 25, the became a speaker for the national council of the Cherokee. "They found he was really influential with his people and had a good way of convincing people to do what he thought was best," Shores said. She said one of his best deal was convincing a mixed blood Cherokee woman, Susanna Wickett to marry him and they had five children.
He got the name Major after he was awarded that rank while fighting with Andrew Jackson at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in 1814
The couple moved closer to Calhoun before finally moving to Rome and the home that is now known as Chieftains in 1819.
Shores said that by that time, the Cherokee had become very assimilated with the burgeoning white culture. The Ridge plantation covered more than 200 acres, including everything east to what is now North Broad Street and north to the area of the State Mutual Stadium.
"He was very profitable as a commercial farmer," Shores explained. He had both Creek and African slaves. In fact, he was reputed to have been the third wealthiest Cherokee at the time.
His power of persuasion was evident in the negotiation of the Treaty of New Echota after gold was discovered in North Georgia in 1828 and white settlers were eager to grab as much Cherokee land as they could.
The Indian Removal Act of 1830 required removal west of the Mississippi. The Cherokee took a case all the way to the Supreme Court which rule in favor of the Cherokee but had no way to enforce their ruling against a government that was bound and determined to take the land.
The Cherokee Land Lottery took place in 1830 and 1832, divvying up land in 160-acre lots. "Today there would be news crews everywhere, social media would blow up but that was accepted as proper at the time," Shores said.
The Treaty party, led by Ridge, met at Chieftains several times. It was signed in 1835, but was never regarded as legal by the Cherokee because only 20 members signed it. Chief John Ross was not one of them. That, however was more than enough for the US government which ratified it in 1836 and gave the Cherokee two years to move west.
Almost a quarter of the Cherokee, more than 4,000 died on what became known as the Trail of Tears. It later cost Ridge, his son John and nephew Elias Boudinot their lives in December of 1839. All three were killed within an hour of each other.
"It's not a happy story, but it's an important story," Shores said. She explained that many of the Cherokee are still very much anti-Ridge.
The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is celebrating 200 years of history this year with events every month including a new archaeology dig with noted archaeologist Pat Garrow in May. Cherokee dancers from the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina will be in Rome in June. The museum will participate in a big state preservation conference in September.