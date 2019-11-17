A Chattooga County woman faces multiple drug charges after being apprehended at a local motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tara Elizabeth Taylor, 38, of 841 Farmersville Road, Summerville, is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule II controlled substance believed to be cocaine and a Schedule IV controlled substance, alprazolam tablets.
Rome police found both substances inside her pocketbook Saturday at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd.
Taylor was being held without bond Sunday, with an additional hold for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Rome man wanted in Tennessee
A Rome man was picked up at his home around 1:30 p.m. Sunday morning to answer to charges out of the state of Tennessee
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elbert Leroy Tate, 37, of 2 Shade Tree Lane, is wanted by authorities in Wilson County, Tennessee, on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court. Four of the warrants involve drug charges while the fifth is a theft charge.
Tate was being held without bond as a fugitive from justice.