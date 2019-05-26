Two Chattooga County residents are facing felony drug charges after police reportedly found meth and pills in their vehicle at a gas station in Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Lamar Blackmon, 29, of 703 Scenic Hill Road in Trion, and Jerrica Nicole Coleman, 27, of 3 Graham St. in Menlo, were stopped by police Sunday afternoon at the Sunco gas station at the corner of Ga. 100 and U.S. 411.
Officers found a bag of methamphetamine in the vehicle and a bag containing Xanax. They also had a pipe with burned marijuana residue.
Blackmon and Coleman are each charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanors failure to keep drugs in the original container and possession of a drug-related object.
They were being held Sunday night with no bond set.
Report: Unlicensed sportsman ups the ante
An Atlanta man was in jail without bond Sunday night, charged with signing a false name to government fingerprint records taken as he was being booked.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Desmond Devon Wynn, 38, of 201 Washington St. in Atlanta, was initially arrested Sunday on a charge of hunting or fishing without a license. He also was charged with giving a false name to an officer.
Both charges are misdemeanors and bond was automatically set at $1,300. However, he continued to give a false name while being asked multiple times by officers.
Signing the name to his official fingerprint card is a felony – making false statements and writings – and bond can be set only by a judge.
Wynn is also charged with a second misdemeanor count of giving a false name and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
Floyd County man charged with drug use, endangering child
A Floyd County man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James David Cochran, Jr., 35, of 839 Warren Road, was pulled over late Saturday at Ga. Loop 1 near Cordle Drive when a Georgia State Patrol trooper noticed he was driving erratically.
A small child was in the vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, and Cochran had methamphetamine and Schedule IV drugs.
He is charged with the felonies possession of meth and a Schedule IV controlled substance and endangering a child while driving under the influence of drugs.
Cochran is also facing misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain a lane, a seat belt violation and DUI drugs.