The schedule never gets easy for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team. Head coach Katie Burrows recently announced the 2019-2020 slate and it is loaded once again.
“We are in for another competitive season of basketball,” Burrows said. “With return games to Louisville, N.C. State and South Dakota State, to name a few, it is sure to be a challenge. And we’re always up for the challenge.”
Dancing into the postseason
Eight of Chattanooga’s opponents advanced to the 2019 postseason. Five teams made it the NCAA Tournament and three played in the WNIT. Louisville (Nov. 21) fell to Connecticut in the Elite Eight. The Cardinals tied Notre Dame for the ACC regular season title and lost to the Irish in the ACC tournament final. NC State (Dec. 19) placed third in the ACC and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 under former UTC head coach Wes Moore.
Chattanooga will travel to Brookings, S.D. to take on South Dakota State (Dec. 11). The Jackrabbits earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school and Summit League history. Belmont (Nov. 6) won the Ohio Valley Conference and advanced to its second straight and third overall NCAA Tournament, falling to South Carolina in the opening round.
Cincinnati (Nov. 19) and Ohio (Dec. 29) each advanced to the Elite Eight of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament while Northern Colorado fell in the opening round.
Southern Conference foe Mercer earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year while Furman made its second appearance in the WNIT. The Bears gave Iowa a run, falling 66-61 while the Paladins lost handily to Virginia Tech on the Hokies’ home court.
Fourteen chances to cheer on the Mocs
The Mocs will host Lee University on Oct. 29 in an exhibition matchup for an early look at the 2019-2020 squad. UTC will open home play against Hampton on Nov. 9. The Mocs defeated the Pirates last season in Hampton.
The Boilermakers of Purdue will make their first appearance in Chattanooga to take on UTC. The two teams will have a first-ever meeting on Nov. 14.
“We’re also excited to be bringing Purdue in for a game this season,” Burrows said. “We don’t often get to host a Big 10 opponent so that will be a nice change for us.”
Austin Peay and the Mocs will meet for the 40th time in program history on Nov. 24 at the Roundhouse. It will be a second matchup for the Mocs and Northern Colorado on Nov. 27. Last year’s game in Greeley, Colo., went into overtime with a last-second UTC shot in extra time falling short.
Troy returns to the Mocs slate for the first time since 2002 on Dec. 15. UTC is 3-1 all-time against the Trojans and won each of the last three meetings. Ohio closes out the regular season non-conference slate for the Mocs on Dec. 29.
Tougher on the road
Chattanooga’s road contests will put the Mocs to the test. UTC will open the season on the road at Belmont on Nov. 6. After a quick trip home, UTC will head north to Liberty on Nov. 11. The Mocs will have a two-game swing beginning in Cincinnati on Nov. 19 and a journey across the border to Louisville two days later.
Following a two-game home stand, the Mocs will open December at Eastern Kentucky on the first. Dec. 8 will see the Mocs head across the state to face UT Martin and on Dec. 11, UTC will fly west to battle the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State.
After hosting former head coach Wes Moore and NC State last season, the Mocs will travel to the newly renovated Reynolds Coliseum to face the Wolfpack in the final road trip of the non-conference slate on Dec. 19.
Southern Conference schedule
The Mocs will start the SoCon season on the road at Western Carolina on Jan. 9 then off to UNCG two days later. At home the following weekend, UTC will host Wofford on Jan. 16 and Furman on Jan. 18.
A three-game road trip will begin at Samford on Thursday, Jan. 23 then over to Mercer on Jan. 25. East Tennessee State will open the next month on Feb. 1 at Brooks Gym in Johnson City.
The Spartans will come to the McKenzie Arena on Feb. 6 followed by Western Carolina on the Feb. 8. UTC will be at Furman (Feb 13) and Wofford (Feb. 15) the next weekend and then host three for the season finale. Mercer begins the show at the Roundhouse on Feb. 20, followed by Samford on Feb. 22. The Mocs will close out the regular season and honor its seniors on Leap Day, Feb. 29.
Doubleheaders on the schedule
The men’s and women’s teams have four doubleheaders on the schedule. They will be Nov. 9 versus Hampton, Dec. 15 versus Troy, Feb. 22 versus Samford and the season-finale on Feb. 29 against the Bucs.