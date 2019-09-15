The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles and junior varsity Lady Eagles posted home wins over Dade County last Tuesday.
In the varsity match, Deborah Gutierrez had 11 consecutive service points to help build up a big lead and the Lady Eagles went on to a 25-12, 25-22 win. Head coach Jennifer Hobbs said Kylee Thurman and Emma Bowman were also standouts in the match.
Sara Friar had three aces and six unreturnable serves as CVMS won the JV match, 25-14 and 25-17. Emily Ensley and Caitlyn Smolik added two aces each, while Allie Young and Cami Towns both recorded four digs.
LaFayette sweeps Rossville
The Lady Ramblers earned two wins in Rossville last Tuesday as they beat the Lady Bulldogs in the varsity match, 25-6 and 25-21, before a 25-18, 25-8 victory in the JV match.
LaFayette got 10 aces from Erin Ball in the varsity win. Sierra Cunningham had two kills and three aces, while Michalea Baker had two kills and an ace.
Stella Stephens had four aces for the varsity Lady Bulldogs. Hailey Burns added an ace and two digs, while Haylee Cross and Piper Newbille each had an ace and a kill.
LaFayette’s JV team was led by three aces from Rhiannon Ramirez. Mya Woodard, Kylia Van Pelt and Malorie Durham each had one ace, while Sydney Hess picked up a kill.
Rossville got an ace and a kill from both Maya Bible and Alexis Hicks, one ace apiece from Ana Anguiana and Ianna Luttrell and a dig from Callie Hayes.
Gordon Lee holds off Saddle Ridge
The Lady Trojans scored a home sweep last Tuesday, outlasting the Lady Mustangs in the varsity opener, 28-26, before rallying for a 25-19 win to close it out.
In a back-and-forth opening set, Reagan Yancey’s kill staved off set point for the Lady Mustangs as Gordon Lee tied the score at 25. She would add another point on a block at 27-26 before one final kill ended the set. Lexi Bridges also had two big kills and a block to help the Lady Trojans take the early lead.
Gordon Lee trailed 9-2 in the second set, but won eight of the next nine points to pull even at 10-10 before going on to take control late. A kill by Yancey made it 16-14 and gave her team the lead for good, while Jaylie Haney and Reese Roberts set the ball well all match long for the hosts.
For the Lady Mustangs, Erin Lemons had an active afternoon with five kills, six aces, 12 digs and 15 assists. Vianca Segarra picked up four kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Aubrey Nowlin also had four kills to go with two assists, an ace and a dig.
Defensively, Maggie Hambrick finished with 18 digs, while adding two aces, three assists and a kill. Mercedes Mitchell also had 18 digs and a kill, while Fanny Barber had a dozen digs, two aces and one kill. Also contributing was Cecelia Davenport (one block, one kill), Mary Alice Ertz (two digs) and Makenna Meloche (one assist, one kill).
In the junior varsity match, Gordon Lee won 25-13, 25-13 behind a couple of big performances from Hallie Bassham and Maddie Hayworth. Bassham had an ace and seven service points in the opening set, while Hayworth had an ace and six service points in the opener before an ace and four consecutive service points in the second set.
Addison Cagle had an ace in each set, Annabelle Ogle picked up one ace in the second set and Faith Blesch closed out the match with four straight service points.
For Saddle Ridge, Lydia Haggard had five kills, two aces and two digs. Mary Kate Thurman served up four aces to go with two assists and a dig. Lanie Hamilton added two aces, two digs and three assists, while Libby Kate Parnell had five digs and two kills.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Olivia White (two digs), Jessica Morris (one dig) and Mandy Moyer (one dig, one kill).
Heritage wins twice at Lakeview
The Lady Generals picked up another victory last Tuesday, this time on the road at Lakeview.
Heritage won the varsity match, 25-6 and 25-16, as Carmiya Motter collected eight kills on the day. Aaliyah Rodgers finished with five kills and a dozen aces. Sydney McAllister had 12 assists, while Georgia Taylor recorded eight assists. Ava Davey chipped in with six kills and three aces.
Zoey Martin had three kills and an ace for Lakeview.
The JV Lady Generals fell behind by a set, but rallied for a 14-25, 25-15, 15-9 victory.
Aireanna Williams had seven aces in the win. Lexi Berry added four kills, while Adalie Phillips and Lauren Yarbrough had eight assists apiece.
The Lady Warriors got 11 aces and five kills from Mercedes Thompson, three service points from Rylee Roden and four from AnnaBelle Davis.
Ringgold takes down Rossville
The Ringgold varsity team picked up a 25-7, 25-13 win over Rossville Thursday afternoon in Ringgold.
Brooke Baldwin had a big afternoon at the service line with 13 aces to go with three digs, a kill and an assist. Cady Helton finished with eight digs, four kills, six assists and an ace. Kayleigh Carpenter picked up nine aces and four assists, while Kaitlyn Dinkins recorded seven aces and two assists.
Also chipping in was Sophia Patterson (three assists, one kill), Emmie Chilton (one ace, one assist), Tiffany Cavin (four kills) and Addie Andrews (one ace, two assists).
Ashley Ladd had four aces and three digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Newbille had three digs, while other contributors included Brooklyn Davis (one dig), Rilynn Strickland (one ace), Cross (one kill, one dig) and Stephens (one ace).
Ringgold also took the JV match by scores of 25-10 and 25-16.
Kaylie Hampton had five aces for the Lady Tigers. Laila Guffey had four aces and an assists. Adyson Stoner had five aces and two assists with Faith Kiesling picking up three aces and one assist. Also contributing for Ringgold was Kinsey Miller (one kill), Emma Varnell (one assist) and Noel Fries (one assist).
Rossville got an ace and a kill from both Bible and Hicks, one ace apiece from Anguiana and Ianna Luttrell and a dig from Hayes.
Saddle Ridge splits with Lakeview
The varsity Lady Mustangs picked up a hard-fought, three-set home win over Lakeview on Thursday. The Lady Warriors took the first set, 25-19, but Saddle Ridge would rally to win the last two sets, 25-11 and 25-15.
Davenport had five kills, four aces and two digs in the victory. Lemons had five aces, 16 assists, 11 digs and three kills, while Segarra had eight digs and two kills to go with her five aces. Mitchell dished out 15 assists while adding a dig and a kill.
Also helping out in the victory was Hambrick with two aces, two kills and a team-high 18 digs. Barber picked up three aces, 11 digs, an assist and a kill, while Nowlin (one kill), Ertz (one dig) and Meloche (one dig) also got on the stat sheet for the Lady Mustangs.
Lily Qualls had two kills, two aces, three assists and six service points for Lakeview. Madolynn Loyd added three kills and Chloe Qualls finished with 11 total digs.
Lakeview would take the JV match in three sets, 15-25, 25-20 and 15-11. Davis had 11 total points for the Lady Warriors, including four aces and four kills. Thompson had 10 points on four aces and three kills, while Bailey Smith served up two aces and collected five service points.
Individual statistics for the JV Lady Mustangs were unavailable as of press time.