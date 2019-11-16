John Hill connected on the game-winner with four seconds left to play to rally the Chattanooga Valley Eagles to a 58-57 road victory at rival Rossville on Thursday.
The Bulldogs led 18-14 after one quarter and took a 28-26 lead at halftime before extending the lead to 12 points entering the final period. However, Chattanooga Valley would come charging back, outscoring Rossville 22-9 over the final seven minutes.
Hill finished with a team-high 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Matthew Ramsey had 16 points, four steals and three boards. Andrew Johnson finished the night with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Matthew Dunn (4), D.J. Martin (2) and Kain Brown (2) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who are now 2-0 with a pair of one-point victories.
Chase Hickman scored a game-high 30 points for Rossville, including a 10-of-12 performance at the free throw line. Evan Graham dropped in 12 points, followed by Hunter Proctor with eight and Anthony Baldwin with six. Jamarion Burks scored one point for the Bulldogs.
Ringgold boys 37, Lakeview 26
The Tigers used a big second-half saw to rally from 12-10 down at halftime and claim the victory last Tuesday.
Luke Rominger knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points. Braxton Holtcamp picked up nine points. Benji Fow and Jacob Duarte had five points each, while Damian Woodard added two.
Jacob Gregg had seven points for the Warriors. Bryce Goins finished with six points and Carson Goff added five. Eli Walker, Sebastian Nelson, Rashad Rachel and Rayshawn McGruder all had two points apiece for Lakeview.
LaFayette boys 31, Ringgold 16
The Ramblers (1-2) used a big third quarter to pick up their first victory of the season on Thursday night in Ringgold.
LaFayette would get six points from Julian Lees and five from Caden Hinton in the third period as they outscored the Tigers, 15-2. Lees finished with a game-high 16 points, followed by Hinton with nine and Dawson Pendergrass with four. Isaiah McKenzie and A.J. Thompson had one point each for LaFayette.
Duarte paced Ringgold with four points. Rominger and Holtkamp had three points each, while Woodard, Zach Fow and John Searcy all finished with two for the Tigers (1-2).
Heritage boys 43, LaFayette 42
The Ramblers dropped a heartbreaker to Heritage last Tuesday in south Walker County.
After trailing 24-10 at halftime and falling behind 32-19 at the end of third quarter, LaFayette came storming back, but Heritage would find just enough points to hang on for the win.
Kaleb Gallman had a team-high 18 points for Heritage. Brady Chandler scored eight of his 14 points in the second half, while Max Owens had eight points in the victory. Jace Lewis (2 points) and Caiden Bauldwin (1 point) rounded out the scoring for the Generals.
For the Ramblers, Pendergrass led the way with 17 points. Hinton added 11 points with three 3-pointers. McKenzie had eight points. Lees finished with three and Tucker Henderson dropped in one.
Heritage boys 50, Lakeview 35
The Generals used a 10-2 second quarter to take control and pick up a county rivalry win over the Warriors on Thursday.
J.C. Armour had nine first-half points and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points. As a team, Heritage went 10-of-11 from the charity stripe in the second half.
Chandler, Owens and Will Riddell all had seven points each for the Generals (2-2). Chandler, Owens and Talon Pickett battled on the boards for the Navy-and-Red. Bauldwin had six points on two 3-pointers, while the scoring for Heritage was rounded out by Lewis (3), Gallman (2), Jackson Wright (2) and Lennon Barrett (1).
Individual scoring for the Warriors (0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Trion boys 43, Gordon Lee 30
The Trojans sliced a double-digit lead down to six points with 4:30 left on Tuesday night, but got no closer as the visiting Bulldogs pulled away late for a victory in Chickamauga.
Trion led 16-13 after a close first half, but opened things up by outscoring the Trojans 14-3 in the third quarter.
Will McCutcheon had 14 points, six rebounds and one block for Gordon Lee (0-2). Layne Parrish added 10 points and five boards. Luke Paris and Bradyn Ramey had three points each, while Ramey grabbed seven rebounds.
Trion boys 58, Saddle Ridge 22
The home opener for the Mustangs was spoiled by the visitors on Thursday. Landon Kennedy and Marvin Johnson shared team-high honors with five each for Saddle Ridge (0-2). Kaden Miller picked up four points, followed by Aidan Hannibal with three on one 3-pointer, Garren Kennedy and Trey Parrish with two each and Gavin Potts with one.
Trion JV boys 44, Saddle Ridge JV 27
The Mustangs’ junior varsity team took on the Bulldogs last Monday night in Rock Spring and dropped its first game of the season.
Max Davis and Trenton Kennerly each had nine points and six boards in the loss. Hayden Bowman finished with seven points and added three steals, while Trey Pearson collected two points, three steals and three rebounds.