The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program has accepted an invitation to join the newly constructed Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), becoming the league’s sixth member for the sport, the conference offices announced last week.
Five OVC institutions currently field beach volleyball teams: Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Morehead State and UT-Martin. Chattanooga’s affiliate membership gives the league six teams ahead of its debut in spring of 2020.
“Given the enthusiasm building around the sport of beach volleyball, we are excited to take this step and give our student-athletes a home in their primary conference,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche.
Currently four other core Division I conferences sponsor beach volleyball as a championship sport: the Atlantic Sun, Big West, Pac-12 and West Coast Conferences. The addition of beach volleyball to the OVC marked the conference’s 19th-sponsored sport.
