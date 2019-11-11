University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer student-athletes Hollie Massey and Mackenzie Smith earned Southern Conference honors.
Massey, the Mocs’ center midfielder, was selected to the All-Conference Second Team. She led UTC in scoring this season with 11 points. She, along with senior Bailey Gale, had a team-best five assists and ranked seventh in the Southern Conference in that category. Massey was one of seven Chattanooga players to score three goals.
Smith had four points for the Mocs this season with the game-winning goal against The Citadel and assists on game-winners against Lipscomb and Wofford.
Massey is the Mocs’ 20th all-conference selection and 12th on second team while Smith is Chattanooga’s ninth player to be named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team.
Chattanooga had a school-record nine shutouts this season and allowed the fewest goals in school history. The Mocs’ goals-against average of 0.75 was the lowest on record for UTC.
Mercer’s Nicole Icen was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and her head coach Tony Economopoulis was selected league Coach of the Year. Samford’s Taylore Miller was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the SoCon coaches and Furman’s Jasmine Greene earned Freshman of the Year.
Samford had six players named to the All-Conference teams with five on First Team. Furman and Mercer had five each named to both teams. UNC Greensboro had three selections and The Citadel, ETSU and Western Carolina matched UTC with one each.
Icen finished the regular season as the SoCon leader in points (23) and points per game (1.28) and tied for the conference lead in goals (10), and goals per game (0.56).
Miller led Samford to a SoCon-best 10 shutouts on the back line. She played in all 19 games, starting 17, and helped Samford to a share of the SoCon regular season title.
Greene started all 19 games for the Paladins and scoring five goals. She is third in the SoCon with eight assists and is the ninth Freshman of the Year for Furman.
Economopoulos, who is in his eighth season as the leader of the Bears, was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year for the first time in his career. He’s also the first coach from Mercer, who joined the league in 2014, to be awarded the honor. Mercer was the lone team to beat regular-season co-champions Samford and Furman, handing each team its only loss in conference play.
Mercer and Samford each placed three student-athletes on the all-freshman team. Furman added a pair, while The Citadel, UNCG and Chattanooga each placed one.
No. 1 Samford, No. 2 Furman, No. 3 UNCG and No. 4 Mercer have advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, held at UNCG’s Soccer Stadium on the campus of UNC Greensboro. The matches, set for 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, will air on ESPN+. The championship match, set for Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., will also air on ESPN+.