A Chattanooga man is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and two other drug-related misdemeanors.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Brandon Lakin, 34, of 2707 Berkley Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested at Evans Store at 5680 Alabama Highway after Floyd County police found "an unburned green leafy substance" in a glass smoking device in his possession as well as a plastic bag containing the same substance, which FCPD believe to be marijuana.
Lakin also had a crystalline residue in a different glass smoking device. The same crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was also found in a glass vial in Lakin's possession. Police also found syringes in his possession.
Lakin is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Lakin was released from jail Monday on a $7,900 bond.