University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright recently announced the addition of 14 student-athletes to the Mocs program on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Included in the list are three Division I transfers, three prep school signees and eight who are joining the team in January.
Coach Wright and his staff inked nine offensive players, four defensive standouts and one athlete that could play on either side of the ball. Ten of the 14 had an academic honor on their resume and four were all-state performers.
“I think this is going to be a really good class for us moving forward,” stated Wright. “We have a bunch of guys that we targeted early and made some relationships with to get to this point. The coaches did a great job in identifying those guys and our needs position-wise.”
The three Division I transfers include former McCallie School standout Giovanni Reviere (6-5, 270). The defensive lineman from Chattanooga spent the last three seasons at Purdue, playing in 20 games over the last two years.
Wide receiver Tyron Arnett (6-1, 185) joins the Mocs from Western Michigan. A two-time Academic All-MAC, he is a native of Belle Glade, Fla, the same area as current Mocs Tyrin Summers and Reginald Henderson.
Running back Gino Appleberry (5-9, 205) is the third transfer in the group, joining UTC from Western Kentucky. The Atlanta native was a two-star prospect coming out of Westlake High School in 2018. Reviere and Arnett have two years of eligibility remaining, while Appleberry has three to play.
The prep school additions include Ty Gossett (6-3, 225) from Jireh Prep in Asheville, N.C., and Travon Jones (6-5, 205) and Jeremiah Katt (6-4, 300) from Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy. Gossett is a quarterback who threw for over 7,000 yards at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville. Jones was an all-region performer at Dutchtown High School in McDonough, Ga., while Katt is an offensive lineman from Mesa, Ariz.
All six of the transfers and prep school student-athletes are enrolling in the spring 2020 semester. Joining them are two high schoolers who are graduating early in Reuben Lowery III (5-10, 180) and John Prince (6-2, 230). Lowery is a standout defensive back from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., while Prince is a talented defensive lineman from Stockbridge (Ga.) High School.
“It’s a good start for us in the early signing period,” added Wright. “We have some prep school kids and a couple high schools that will actually be with us in January and then some transfers we added over the last couple weeks that we think will help us moving forward.”
There are three local products in the remaining group of high school signees who are joining the program in the fall. Red Bank’s Lucas Brown, Jr. (6-1, 180) signed as an athlete who could play on either side of the ball. Ringgold offensive lineman Reid Williams (6-2, 275) is a two-time all-state performer, while Baylor tight end Christian Martin (6-4, 250) joins the program after a strong career for the Red Raiders.
Offensive lineman Haze Solomon (6-7 ,230), defensive back Jordan Walker (6-3, 190) and wide receiver Tyler Walker (6-1, 180) round out the early signing class. Solomon was a team captain for East Limestone High School in Athens, Ala., while Jordan Walker was an all-state honoree at Lafayette (Ala.) High School. Tyler Walker was an all-region player at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga.
“I think we have an opportunity, with this group, to truly grow,” said Wright. “We have a chance to have these guys for four years, five years in our program, and be major factors going forward.”
The Mocs now turn their attention to the Feb. 5, 2020, Signing Day. UTC looks to add to this strong group of recruits and nail down another talented class of Mocs. In the meantime, fans can make deposits on 2020 Season Tickets now. Look for the 2020 schedule to be release in early January.