The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and its athletics multimedia rightsholder, Mocs Sports Properties, announced today that “The Big Jet FLI” will be the new flagship radio home for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and seasonal coaches’ shows for the next five years.
Concurrent with the 2019-2020 collegiate athletics season, WFLI 1070 AM and 97.7 FM will air live all home and away football and basketball game action. Additionally, the Chattanooga-based flagship will carry the one-hour weekly coaches’ show featuring head coach Rusty Wright during football season, and Mocs’ head coaches Lamont Paris and Katie Burrows during basketball season.
Mocs Sports Properties, the local Learfield IMG College team that works alongside the UTC athletics administration, negotiated the new radio relationship with The Big Jet FLI owner, Tri-State Radio.
According to Evan Stone, WFLI co-owner, “WFLI is excited to join forces with UTC and Learfield IMG College. Both UTC and WFLI enjoy a rich heritage here in the Chattanooga area, and we are looking forward to our partnership.”
To further complement growth of the Mocs Sports Network, Tri-State Radio also will add its radio group WKWN 1420 AM, 101.3 FM and 106.1 FM in Trenton, Ga. beginning this fall. In the event of a broadcast conflict, WDXW 1480 AM and 95.7 FM will air Mocs’ programming.
“We are excited about this new partnership with KWN Media, WFLI and the opportunity it presents for us to expand the reach of Chattanooga Athletics,” stated UTC’s Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. “We look forward to working with ‘Big Jet FLI,’ as well as the new affiliate stations in Trenton, Ga.”