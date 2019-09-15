University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling head coach Kyle Ruschell recently announced the Mocs 2019-2020 schedule. The upcoming slate includes six home dual meet events, plus the 2020 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Clothing. The schedule includes five dual meet opponents who finished in the Top 25 at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
The home slate is highlighted by two Big 10 opponents. Illinois joins Army for the inaugural Chattanooga Duals on Nov. 10 and Indiana closes out the regular season in Maclellan Gym on Feb. 23.
The Mocs open with the Blue-Gold match in Maclellan Gym on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. (Eastern). There is a free coaches clinic prior to the exhibition, with more information available in the coming weeks.
The regular season kicks off on Friday, Nov. 1, with a tri-meet against Presbyterian and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The Mocs then make their yearly trek to the Hokie Open on Nov. 3, followed by the Chattanooga Duals on Nov. 10.
“I am very excited for the upcoming season,” Ruschell stated. “This schedule provides our guys with the opportunity to compete against many of the best wrestlers in the country. We believe that our athletes need to be battle-tested throughout the season to prepare them to be on the podium in March.”
The Mocs head to Carver Hawkeye Arena to face Iowa on Nov. 17. The Hawkeyes finished fourth at last year’s NCAA Championships.
The Southern Conference opener is at Davidson on Nov. 22, followed by a Nov. 24 trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. UTC also hosts Ohio on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. for the final home dual of the calendar year. Chattanooga make its way back to the Midwest to take on Iowa State on Dec. 14 and compete in the last dual of 2019 at Virginia Tech on Dec. 20.
The Southern Scuffle is on its traditional Jan. 1-2 dates, followed by a home SoCon match against Gardner-Webb on Jan. 12. The next three are on the road at Virginia (Jan. 17), at VMI (Jan. 19) and the Appalachian Open (Jan. 26).
A full February rounds out the regular season. The final two home duals are against Appalachian State (Feb. 2) and Indiana (Feb. 23) with two road trips in-between at Campbell on Feb. 8 and Citadel on Feb. 16.
Season tickets are on sale now at GoMocs.com. This is the first chance to get prime reserved seating for the Southern Scuffle.
The Southern Conference Tournament returns to Boone, N.C., on March 8, while the 2020 NCAA Championships are at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. March 19 -21.