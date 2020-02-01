A couple of police vehicles were damaged during a wild chase that ended near the Garden Lakes Baptist Church just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Tyler York, 24, of 840 Wax Road, Silver Creek, faces multiple charges after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and leading officers on a chase in West Rome. The chase ended after York hit a power pole near Garden Lakes Baptist Church and fled on foot before being apprehended.
During the chase, York struck two police vehicles, then struck another vehicle before hitting the power pole.
When he was finally apprehended, there was a scuffle with officers who claimed that York kept reaching for something in the small of his back. That something turned out to be a stolen handgun.
Officers also found a quantity of oxycodone on York.
As a result of the Friday night incident, York was charged with felonies that included 17 counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, motor vehicle theft, two counts related to possession of the firearm, two counts for criminal damage to property, one for theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of officers and two counts of interference with government property.
York is also charged with misdemeanors for reckless conduct, hit and run, and obstruction.
Subsequent to his arrest Friday night, officers also filed three felony charges of entering an auto stemming from incidents on Hicks Drive, Shorter Avenue and Riverside Parkway on Jan. 23 and one felony count of theft by receiving a stolen vehicle on Jan. 23.
York also faces a long list of felony counts for allegedly breaking into property on Highlander Trail, also on Jan. 23. He is accused of attempting to take a vehicle there and when confronted by the property owner, allegedly pointed a gun at the man and threatened to shoot him.
Charges from that incident include felonies for aggravated assault, burglary, entering an auto, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with several misdemeanors.
Floyd man charged with burglary
A man accused of entering a home near Cave Spring in January has been picked up in Carrollton by Floyd County deputies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trevor Austin McNeil, 22, of 1372 Old Cedartown Road, Lindale, was picked up from the Carroll County Jail Friday and brought to the Floyd County Jail to face a felony burglary charge along with misdemeanors for theft by deception and theft by taking.
He is alleged to have broken into a home on Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring on Jan. 5. An Xbox One gaming system was stolen along with a controller.
Rome man arrested on Oklahoma warrant
A Rome man who was jailed Friday on multiple charges also turns out to be wanted by authorities in Oklahoma.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Arteaga-Reynosa, 25, of 4115 Calhoun Road, was picked up by deputies from the Rockland County, New York jail to face local charges ranging from a felony probation warrant to misdemeanor false imprisonment and battery to a couple of counts of failing to appear in court.
Arteaga-Reynosa is also being held on a felony fugitive from justice charge in Oklahoma. He is wanted there for cruelty to children in Garvin County