Mr. Charlie Sheridan Jackson graduated from this life on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, with Sandra Jackson, his wife of 58 years, by his side.
Sheridan, as he was called by his family, was born June 14, 1940, in Greene County, Tennessee, to Neville Zedith Moore Jackson and Willie Claude Jackson, and is the last survivor of their eight children
Mr. Jackson graduated from Baileyton High School as the valedictorian and went on to attend Tusculum College, where he met his future wife and again served as valedictorian of the graduating class. Charlie and Sandra married and went on to earn their Master's degrees from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. From there, the two moved to Georgia to begin their teaching careers. Mr. Jackson taught English at the junior high level, having taught at both Calhoun Junior High School and West Rome Junior High School. He was happiest when in the classroom and was always a favorite teacher among his students. In fact, many went on to become teachers because of his influence. He decided to retire from teaching to be his mother's caretaker.
Though Charlie battled heart problems, which took him to several medical facilities throughout the years, including the Cleveland Heart Clinic in Ohio, he never complained. Because of his positive outlook and friendly demeanor, he inspired the medical professionals and other patients who encountered him. Charlie had an infectious smile and charismatic personality that naturally drew people to him. He was very appreciative of life and grateful to all who helped him, no matter the situation.
No immediate services are planned for Charlie because he donated his body to Emory for research. His final prayer was that by giving his body to science, perhaps someone could learn or even discover in order to help others.
Mr. Jackson's body will be interred in Greene County, Tennessee in the future.