In September, there will be a charity concert at the Colonnade amphitheater in Ringgold GA, benefiting the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment.
The Charity Endowment was started when Wesley Smith passed away in 2015.Wes Smith was the CEO of Northwest Georgia Bank. The CEO of Northwest Georgia Bank, Wesley was frequently involved in the local community. He started the Northwest Georgia Bank Foundation to benefit the community, and wanted it to continue benefiting people even if the bank closed. Knowing this was his wish, the Smith family started the endowment upon his passing.
Wesley himself, through the foundation, gave back to the community through many mediums, but perhaps the most notable, was the building of the Colonnade Amphitheater on the bank's 100 year anniversary. He also contributed to Catoosa County Schools' academic, band, and athletic programs, as well as the Learning Center and the Colonnade theater. In fact, he also funded the building of the Learning Center.
In September of 2018, the band Smith and Wesley, who are Wesley's sons, held their inaugural benefit for the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment, called Smith and Wesley and Friends. Part of the point of last year's event was to celebrate the formal naming of the amphitheater's stage, the L Wesley Smith Memorial Stage. There is also a plaque at the Colonnade honoring Wesley and the foundation.
"Whenever there's a need, we want to be able to help." said Shirley Smith, Wesley's wife. "He loved all sorts of music, and art of any genre. I think [the event] is something he'd be proud of."
After the success of last year's benefit, it was decided that it would be an annual event. This year's Smith and Wesley and Friends will be held on Sept. 14 at 5pm at the amphitheater. This year's act will include Cody McCarver, John Schneider with Dukes of Hazard, and of course, Smith and Wesley. All net proceeds will go to the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment.