LOS ANGELES — Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.
Among tight ends, Gates’ receptions and yards are third, and his games rank fourth. He was a three-time selection to the All-Pro team as well being picked for the Pro Bowl eight times. He will be eligible for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning with the Class of 2024.
Gates played football at Detroit Central High School. He originally went to Michigan State to play football and basketball but left when Nick Saban only wanted him to play football. He transferred to Eastern Michigan but would eventually end up at Kent State, which he led to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament in 2002.
► A person familiar with the situation said the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers had not confirmed the move.
The 30-year-old Brady, who will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL, worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
Major League Baseball
Phillies release former All-Star outfielder HerreraPHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies cut outfielder Odubel Herrera and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.
Herrera was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Martini. Herrera was suspended last season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges.
The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list. The Phillies owe Herrera $19.5 million.
The 28-year-old Herrera has a .276 career average, .333 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage. Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games and lost his starting job last year before his suspension.
Martini hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage in 32 games last season for Oakland and San Diego.
WNBA
Eight-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time.
The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.
The deal was overwhelmingly approved by players and must still be ratified by owners. It calls for 50-50 revenue sharing starting in 2021, based on the league achieving revenue growth targets from broadcast agreements, marketing partnerships and licensing deals.
The salary cap will go up 31% to $1.3 million in the first year — up from $996,000 and another $750,000 in prize money for special competitions arrives in 2021. Under this deal, the maximum base salary would increase to $215,000 from $117,500.
This will be the fifth CBA for the WNBA, which launched in 1997. Like the last one, there is a mutual opt-out provision after six years.