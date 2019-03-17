Three area residents were in jail without bond Sunday night, charged with having methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The trio was arrested Saturday night on Teat Street at Willow Street in Lindale by Floyd County police.
Facing felony meth possession charges are Sandy Arlene Wright, 52, and Brijin Denise Hunter, 47, both of 47 Oak St. in Lindale, and Cody Christopher Ball, 34, of 331 Alfred Ave. in Rome.
Wright, Hunter and Ball also are charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.