Two people arrested early Wednesday at Rome Inn & Suites are facing felony charges of conspiring to sell drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nancy Jane Redden, 56, of Room 211 in the Studio 6 motel, 21 Chateau Drive, and Richard Dallas Smith Jr., 35, of 1507 Crane St., were being held Wednesday night without bond.
Redden took Smith to Rome Inn & Suites, 20 Chateau Drive, to get hydrocodone and Smith came to sell the drugs, according to warrants on file. Redden also had clonazepam and gabapentin along with a small amount of marijuana. Smith had methamphetamine as well when he was arrested.
Each of them are charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, intent to distribute a Schedule II drug and conspiracy to sell a Schedule II drug.
Smith is additionally charged with the felonies possession of meth and sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Redden is also charged with the felonies possession of dangerous drugs and Schedule IV drugs and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Rome woman facing felony meth charge
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Wednesday night after police allegedly found methamphetamine in her hotel room.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Haley Alexis Holbrook, 21, of 5 Whiteway Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning in Room 212 of Rome Inn & Suites, 20 Chateau Drive. Police said they found her with methamphetamine and a glass pipe during the execution of an arrest warrant at the hotel.
Holbrook is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Police investigating missing money at River Ratz
The owner of a popular rental shop for river tubes and kayaks has asked police to look into the disappearance of cash and credit card receipts from Sunday.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The owner of River Ratz — which is set up this year at Dixon Landing, at the end of George Griffin Drive — said he determined at the end of the day Sunday that he was missing $186 in cash and $590 in credit card receipts.
He said the employee who had been working told him everything was there when she left but the credit card machine was broken so she wrote the charge information on paper. However, he said the machine was functioning when he tried it and none of the credit card information could be found.
The employee, a recent hire, quit that day and police were not able to immediately reach her by phone.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Rome man accused of aggravated assault
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault in the wake of incidents that are alleged to have occurred in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randy Dewayne Cantrell, 24, of 13 East Drive, reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat to drag her inside a residence on East Drive on May 21. The woman suffered visible injuries from the incident.
Cantrell was also charged with felony criminal damage to property for an incident the following day when he jerked the gutters off a home on East Drive and caused extensive damage to the landscaping and ornamental items in the yard.
He was being held Wednesday night without bond.
Fight leads to aggravated battery
charge against Rome man
A Rome man who allegedly knocked a woman unconscious during an attack on May 24 is now charged with felony aggravated battery.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cornelius Bertrand Penn, 28, of 325 Edgewood Circle, is accused of punching a woman in the face with his fist on May 24. The victim suffered a broken tooth and nose during the assault and was found around 3 a.m. unconscious on the ground between a couple of dumpsters on Tamassee Lane after the attack.
He was being held without bond Wednesday night.
Doug Walker, associate editor