Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County, attended the Georgia Department of Economic Development Centers of Innovation presentation on April 9 in Cartersville.
The regional event was held at the Clarence Brown Convention Center. Sponsored by Georgia Power, the event was hosted by Taylor Kielty, the regional project manager for GDEcD. R. Steven Justice, the executive director for Centers of Innovation, was the keynote speaker.
Twelve economic development professionals representing nine Georgia communities attended the event, which included a presentation of the 2018 Annual Report. The report summarized the accomplishments of the program for the fiscal year, July 2017-June 2018.
The Georgia Centers of Innovation are the state’s leading resource for business innovation assisting Georgia companies as they translate new ideas and technologies into commercially viable products and services. Exclusive to Georgia, the centers provide the technical industry expertise, collaborative research and partnerships to help the state’s strategic industries connect, compete and grow globally. The five individual centers operate statewide with a focus on aerospace, energy technology, information technology, logistic and manufacturing.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce was pleased to have a presence at the recent Centers of Innovation event,” said Johnson. “It is incumbent upon me to keep Gordon County visibly engaged in local, regional, and state programs that provide opportunities for growth and development in our community. As a direct result of the presentation, two local companies were referred to the Center of Innovation for technical assistance.”
The five centers know their industries. That specialized and focused expertise helps businesses understand emerging trends in their own industry field and seize opportunities they may not have known existed. The March 14 Logistics Summit attended by Johnson and Chamber Board Member Brent Reynders with M&S Logistics was a Centers of Innovation program. It was attended by more than 500 professionals. The focus was on freight transportation, logistics workforce development and logistics technology.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.