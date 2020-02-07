On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Walker County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner.
In 2019, the Chamber held several new traditions. Among these was the camping trip organized by Walker Rocks, the local tourism initiative. This family campout was part of an outdoor series of events, which were planned to make Walker County's outdoor recreation more accessible for the public.
This particularly was an adjustment that was made in order to spark interest in tourists and citizens alike, while keeping the chamber and small businesses relevant. Tourism is a continuous focus to pique interest in the community and the businesses which serve it. Among other changes, the Chamber saw an update to its lobby and building. The county partnered with the Chamber to make sure they had a welcoming place for tourists in Walker County.
"It was definitely and eventful year, and I'm looking forward to serving another year on this fantastic board." said 2019 Chair Alicia Moore. "With that, my duties as chair for the walker county chamber of commerce are complete, and it's my honor to pass this gavel to Tyler Maynor."
In 2020, the public can expect existing efforts to continue, as well as new ideas to be brought to the surface. Tourism efforts will be continued. Tyler Maynor, the new Board Chair, has expressed an interest in bringing share spaces to Walker County.
"We're looking for the next set of entrepreneurs to come into our community. What started out as a small business can be a big business." said Maynor, who also noted that the younger demographic of entrepreneurs are more drawn to shared workspaces.
Other awards given out are as follows:
- Chamber Member of the year: Nina Miller
- Nonprofit of the year: Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center
- Manufacturer of the year: Nissin
- Manager of the year: Maggie Stultz
- Young Professional of the year: Matt Harris
- Small Business of the Year: Solutions to Medicare
After awards were given out, the Keynote Speaker, Vincent Phipps, gave a speech that made a powerful close to a celebratory evening.
"Being a leader" Phipps said, "is about knowing who you are."