Calhoun graduate Sarah Ostuw has been hired as the new director of the Gordon County Conventions & Visitors Bureau.
Ostuw is a native of Calhoun and Gordon County, where she attended Calhoun City Schools. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2006 and holds a degree in consumer journalism with an emphasis in public relations.
“I am pleased to have Sarah Ostuw join the staff and know that her new Chamber colleagues are equally pleased,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Gordon County. “With her strong background in marketing, she is going to be a great asset to our team.”
The primary role of the Convention & Visitors Bureau director is to promote Calhoun and Gordon County as a tourist destination and to promote attractions and events in the Gordon County region. This position is responsible for the coordination of the Chamber’s Tourism Task Force and to increase hotel occupancy as well as maintaining the Regional Visitor Information Center (RVIC) status.
Other responsibilities include working with chamber members, especially hoteliers and other travel industry professionals, to put strategic direction to targeting affinity groups for outdoor recreation opportunities, marketing existing attractions and events, attracting trade or other events, and developing new events to increase travel within the area.
Ostuw will work closely with hotels, motels and attractions to create programs enhancing partnerships in the community. She will be responsible for all marketing, advertising, media, website and social media for the CVB, as well as its budget. Events such as the recent BBQ, Boogie & Blues street festival will be her responsibility, as well as historical events such as the annual Christmas Parade of Lights, New Echota Homecoming and the Battle of Resaca Civil War Reenactment.
“After being at home with children for several years, I am excited to rejoin the workforce and I am confident that this new position will be challenging and fulfilling,” said Ostuw. “I look forward to promoting Calhoun-Gordon County and attracting visitors to this community, which is so special to me and my family.”
As a sixth-generation member of the Dobbs family, Ostuw has deep roots in the business community. Married to Will Ostuw, who owns and operates Calhoun Drug Company on Red Bud Road, she is the mother of two young children: 6-year-old Merrill and 2-year-old Edward.