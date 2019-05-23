The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce awarded scholarships totaling $9,000 to nine local high school seniors at the annual Youth Leadership Graduation and during Honors Nights at each high school in Calhoun-Gordon County. The scholarships were funded by Chamber member-sponsored programs and events including the Amazing Race, the Golf Tournament and Youth Leadership.
“One of the Chamber’s most important priorities is education and workforce development, which are essential elements of economic development, so the Board of Directors is always pleased to support programs that serve those goals,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “Real progress can never be achieved without a strong, well-qualified workforce.
“Like most Chambers, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce accomplishes its programs through a network of committees and task forces," she continued. "Through the golf tournament, the Education & Workforce Development Committee generated funds to provide four scholarships, while the Young Professionals Committee generated enough to provide four more, and Youth Leadership Committee funded one scholarship through an anonymous donation.”
The Education & Workforce Development Committee is chaired by Linda McEntire from Mohawk Industries, with Chris Tarpley from Shaw Industries and Brandi Hayes from Calhoun City Schools serving as co-chairs. It plans and presents the annual Golf Tournament, which last year cleared enough to award four $1,500 scholarships — one to Jocelyn Cisneros from Calhoun High School, one to Chizaram Nnakwu from Georgia-Cumberland Academy, one to Cole Wilson from Gordon Central High School and one to Annelies Carr from Sonoraville High School. Michele Taylor, Nancy Ratcliffe, Justin Timms and Charles Young each presented one of the scholarships during a presentation event.
The Young Professionals Committee is led by Chairman Will Harrison from Mannington Mills and Vice Chair Adrian Lyles from Lyles Wealth Management. The committee conducted two signature events — Amazing Race and the Student Interview Event — to fund four $500 scholarships. The Student Interview Event was specifically designed to help students develop professional resumes and refine their presentation and interview skills. One student was selected from each high school: Kathrynn Stockman from Calhoun High School, Calvin Scott from Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Haven Hendrix from Gordon Central High School and Niklaus Proctor from Sonoraville High School. Hayes, Gabrielle Defalco, Michael Burgess and Adrian Lyles each presented one of the scholarships at a presentation event.
Youth Leadership 2018-2019 held its annual graduation event on April 11 at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. During that event, Committee Co-Chair Larry Deaton presented a $1,000 scholarship to Savannah Stanley from Sonoraville High School.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.