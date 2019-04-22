Bartow and Paulding remain the fastest-growing counties in Northwest Georgia, according to population estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.
But Floyd, Polk and Gordon are showing moderate gains, picking up in recent years, and Chattooga registered a population increase after years of steady decline.
The census report sets estimates of county population as of July 1, 2018. It uses the number of births, deaths, immigrations from outside the county and emigrations to another place.
Floyd County had a net gain of 500 people between 2017 and 2018, putting the population at 97,927. That's up
and Chattooga County has stopped the bleeding.In the 10-county area, only Chattooga and Dade have lost population between the 2010 census and July 1, 2018, the estimates released last week. They also registered a net loss over the five-year period, between 2014 and 2018, but Chattooga added 74 residents between 2017 and 2018.