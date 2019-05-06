The Georgia Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) created maps for each of Georgia’s 159 counties, using the Census Bureau’s Hard-to-Count map, that includes current population data and group quarters information, mail-in response rates for the 2010 Census, and the percentage of households that lack access to the internet or can only go online via dial-up.
For the 2020 census, each household in the U.S. will either receive mailed instructions on how to fill out the census questionnaire online, or they will receive the actual questionnaire.
a census tract is considered hard-to-count (HTC) if its self-response rate in the 2010 decennial census was 73% or less.
Historically, the census has undercounted young children, people of color, rural residents, and low-income households at higher rates than other population groups.
Also, groups with low self-response rates in prior censuses or census tests include "linguistically isolated" households; frequent movers; foreign born residents; households below the poverty line; large (i.e. overcrowded) households; low educational attainment households; and single-parent headed households.
People who distrust government authorities and/or have been or could be targets of law enforcement or heightened surveillance also may be less likely to respond to the census.
1) Census tract 5: bounded by Redmond Circle, Martha Berry Highway and Shorter Avenue
Based on the latest census estimates (for the 2013-2017 period), 4,177 people live in 1,332 households in this tract, and 237 people live in group quarters. (Total population = 4,414.)
In 2010, only 73% of the tract's households mailed back their 2010 census questionnaire, requiring more costly and difficult in-person follow up to count the remaining 27.0%. This tract is one of the hardest to count in the country.
In 2020, all of this tract's households will receive a mailing from the Census Bureau with information about how to submit their census information either online, by phone, or using a paper questionnaire.
In 2020, for the first time the Census Bureau will be urging most households to submit their census responses online via the internet. However, all households receiving census materials in the mail or dropped off at their door have the option of submitting responses on-line, by phone, or using a paper questionnaire.
During 2013-17, 32.7% of this tract's households had either no home internet subscription or dial up-only, according to the latest American Community Survey estimates. 14.3% of households had a cellular data plan only (which may be costly to use for non-essential services).
2) Census tract 6: East side of Oostanaula River from Turner McCall Boulevard to just south of West Hermitage Road. It includes Atteiram Heights, North Hills and Riverside Village.
Based on the latest census estimates (for the 2013-2017 period), 4,566 people live in 1,956 households in this tract, and 682 people live in group quarters. (Total population = 5,248.)
Some population characteristics that may affect this tract's participation in the 2020 Census include:
Census Self-Response
In 2010, only 72.8% of the tract's households mailed back their 2010 census questionnaire, requiring more costly and difficult in-person follow up to count the remaining 27.2%. This tract is one of the hardest to count in the country.
2020 Type of Enumeration
During 2013-17, 30.4% of this tract's households had either no home internet subscription or dial up-only, according to the latest American Community Survey estimates. 27.8% of households had a cellular data plan only (which may be costly to use for non-essential services).
3) Census tract 16
Based on the latest census estimates (for the 2013-2017 period), 3,163 people live in 1,315 households in this tract.
Some population characteristics that may affect this tract's participation in the 2020 Census include:
Census Self-Response
In 2010, only 70.5% of the tract's households mailed back their 2010 census questionnaire, requiring more costly and difficult in-person follow up to count the remaining 29.5%. This tract is one of the hardest to count in the country.
During 2013-17, 41.6% of this tract's households had either no home internet subscription or dial up-only, according to the latest American Community Survey estimates. 16.1% of households had a cellular data plan only (which may be costly to use for non-essential services).