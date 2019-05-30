The 2017 Census of Agriculture paints a stark picture for local farming operations, perhaps vividly illustrating why the family farmer is a dwindling entity.
The data, compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said there was 547 farming operations in Floyd County, the average farm being 137 acres in size.
The market value of products sold was $97,699 per farm, however the net cash income from farm operations was an average of only $22,246. The $75,000 difference between gross sales and net income is illustrative of the continuing escalation of prices for fuel, fertilizer, pesticides and everything else involved in the production chain.
Only 37 farms reported sales in excess of $100,000.
The ag census also reports the largest number of farms in Floyd County, 214 of them, fall in the range of 10-49 acres. The second largest category is the farm between 50 and 179 acres, with 158 of those reported in 2017.
The market value of land and improvements, (buildings on the average farm in Floyd County was listed at $665,857.
Floyd County had 216 beef cattle producers, but just seven dairy operations. The county reported 70 farms involved in egg production and 13 in the broiler, chicken meat production category.
Mall to host local showcase
Mount Berry Mall officials have unveiled plans for a Rome Summer Showcase event, designed to highlight local food, business, health and recreational venues. The event will be held at the mall on Thursday, July 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Businesses can register to participate at www.ourcityfavorites.com.
Businesses will receive floor space to showcase their business or product and entered into a week-long fan vote. Voting will take place online.
“We are excited to pack the mall with local businesses to showcase all the great things located right here in Rome. We want to create and host events that inspire our community and the Summer Showcase is a great way to bring people together to celebrate the best in food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group.
There is no cost to participate and registration is open though Friday, June 14.
City employees look to clean up this week
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Coordinator Emma Wells has convinced fellow city employees to participate in a couple of clean up events this week.
Wells said that city employees should take a leading role in the effort to keep the community as attractive as possible.
Clean ups are scheduled for Thursday morning in West Rome along Tamassee Lane from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to park in the Sam's Club lot from which they will fan out to pick up litter.
Friday morning, the volunteers will gather at the old recycling center on Watters Street in North Rome and undertake to clean up along Calhoun Avenue in North Rome between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
The city manager's office, human resources office, public works and, of course, the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful office personnel will lead the clean up but encourage anyone to participate.
Contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 for additional details
Enhance your garden with stepping stones
UGA Floyd County Extension office and and Master Gardener Extension volunteers will host a workshop on the creation of stepping stones for your garden Saturday, June 8, from noon to 2 p.m. at Chieftains Museum.
Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will show you how to make your own personalized stepping stones for your garden.
There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of supplies.
Mickler said that pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 6.
The workshop does have limited space and participation will be limited to the first 20 people to preregister and pay.
To register call the Floyd County Extension Office at: 706-295-6210 no later than Thursday, June 6.