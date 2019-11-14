The holiday season is full of lovely traditions, from family dinners and finding the perfect gift to decorating the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, between winter weather and cooking for a crowd, the holidays often bring with them a fair amount of stress. This year, Stress Knot Massage in downtown Calhoun wants to help the community fight seasonal blues with therapeutic massage, spa treatments, and facials.
Owner Jackie Poe said the store will be offering 20 percent off on all gift cards and gift items as part of the Christmas Open House event on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1-5 p.m. She also said gift certificates and facials will be 20 percent off through Saturday, Nov. 30 in store.
Poe is a licensed massage therapist who has been working out of her Calhoun location since 2014. She previously worked at a spa in Dalton but knew she wanted to open her own place in the future.
"It was always my goal to own my own business. After working for a small spa in Dalton for two years, I decided to come to Calhoun in 2014 and open Stress Knot," Poe said. "It has grown steadily overly the past five years, allowing me to add additional therapists and day spa treatment options."
The new treatment options include everything from massage and facials to body wraps and body salt scrubs. Poe said Stress Knot is open every day by appointment. The store is located off of Curtis Parkway, behind the Harbin clinic and Rockbridge Church, at 105 J.W. Plaza Drive.
Online booking for appointments and gift certificates are available at www.jackiepoe.massagetherapy.com. For more information about services or Christmas Open House, call 706-217-5493.